‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Admits ‘It’s Not Good Between Me & The Girls’ In New Teaser Trailer

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick admitted it was not good between herself and her female co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese in a new teaser trailer for the latest season of the MTV reality series. In the new episodes, which air beginning November 19, the women continue to work out their issues after an explosive 2019 season finale that almost ended their friendship during Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira.

Their friendship hit a wall after the women, who were bridesmaids, read a speech during the reception that did not go over well with Angelina, her new husband, and her guests. The moment went so far south that it caused Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to leave the series due to what she felt was too much drama.

In a new video upload, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio admitted he rented out an entire hotel for the roommates to be able to remain together while away from the outside world due to the coronavirus pandemic. In response, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro exclaimed, “what the f*ck?”

In an unrelated scene, Deena was heard telling someone off-camera to just let it go away.

Instead of just the core cast, which includes the aforementioned members as well as Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, extended family members also joined in on the fun.

Seen in the clip was Vinny’s Uncle Nino, Mike’s wife Lauren, Pauly’s new girlfriend Nikki Hall from A Double Shot at Love, and Angelina’s psychic grandmother, also named Angelina. Not seen in the clip but also rumored to be a part of filming were Deena’s husband Christopher Buckner, the couple’s son CJ, Angelina’s husband Chris, and Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the cast and crew filmed the new episodes in Nevada. They reportedly took over a resort to create a bubble of protection around the show to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 health protocols and keep those involved with the production safe. The upcoming batch of shows has been dubbed Jersey Shore “Bring the Family” Vacation.

Fans are excited to see how the drama plays out this season.

“I’m just patiently waiting for JWoww and Pauly to accept they should get married,” joked one fan, who referenced the twosome’s dalliance at the close of the last batch of episodes.

“HE CREATED A SNOOKI DOLL!!” wrote a second fan.

“I am always so excited for this but not sure how I feel if Nikki and Angelina’s witch grandma are going to be on there. The vibe is just starting to change so much. Plus no Nicole… Waaaahhhh! Snooki is everything!!!” penned a third Instagram user.