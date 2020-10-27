Tammy Hembrow Ditches Her Bra & Rocks Tiny Pink Spandex In Sizzling New Update

Tammy Hembrow opted to go braless in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram page. The fitness model and social media influencer shared two scorching new photos where she was clad in an all-pink ensemble.

The first photo in the set saw Tammy sitting on the pavement in front of a mulch bed and greenery. She leaned the majority of her weight back on her hands, tucking one foot to the side and bending the opposite at the knee. The model averted her gazed off-camera and had her lips slightly parted. The second photo in the series same Tammy posed similarly, straightening her back and staring into the camera with a seductive look.

She opted for a bubblegum pink outfit that enhanced her overall glow. In her caption, she noted that her sexy choice of attire was from her Saski Collection label, noting that the clothing was coming “v soon.” She rocked a tiny pink cropped top with capped sleeves that clung tightly to her biceps. It had a crew neckline, and its tight fit revealed that Tammy ditched her bra, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored. The piece’s bottom cut off near Tammy’s ribs, exposing her chiseled abs for the camera.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching spandex that were equally as sexy. Its waistband was high on her navel, highlighting her hourglass curves and tiny waist. The garment clung tightly to every inch of Tammy’s figure, and its short length treated her audience to a great view of her shapely thighs. To go with the all-pink look, Tammy also rocked a light shade on her nails.

The model accessorized with a pair of ankle socks that had the Nike swoosh logo on its sides. Tammy kept her footwear simple, sporting worn-in white sneakers. She added a gold pendant necklace to her collar, directing further attention to her voluptuous curves.

Tammy styled her platinum blond locks with a middle part and wore a pair of tight, pigtail braids. Within a matter of hours, the post has accrued more than 151,000 likes and 400-plus comments from her adoring fans. Several complimented her look while a few more expressed their desire to shop her new collection.

“OMGGGG blessing my eyes,” one follower gushed, adding a trio of flames to the end of their comment.

“Ugh you are just so gorgeous,” a second fan commented.

“Love you have good day,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Absolutely drop dead gorgeous like always sweetheart,” a fourth added with a single red heart.