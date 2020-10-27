Jade Grobler Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram: ‘Did A Trend’

Jade Grobler wowed her fans on Monday, October 27, with a sexy new Instagram update. The famous influencer rocked a skimpy, red bikini that showcased her killer body as she posed indoors.

In the new post, Jade was dressed in sexy swimwear, standing in front of a mirror. She was inside a room, and behind were a jacuzzi filled with water, a sink, and a small round mirror.

In the video, she stood straight, holding her phone with her left hand. She positioned the mobile device in front of her shoulder as she gazed at her screen. The babe walked towards the looking glass, checking on her stance. She then looked straight into the reflector, giving a fierce look. Toward the end of the reel, she flipped her hair and winked at the same time the little bell rang in the song.

Jade sported a teeny bikini top. The cups were cut so small that it failed to cover her shapely chest. As a result, a hint of her underboob was also seen from certain angles. The deep neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and the straps clung to her shoulders for support, but her shapely bust stretched out the piece.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that featured a teeny fabric that covered her privates. The thong had high leg cuts that highlighted her curvy hips, as well as her toned legs. The garment’s waistline sat low on her hips, far beneath her navel, which helped accentuate her flat stomach and abs. Like the top, it had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Jade left her blond locks loose and parted to the side as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle with some loose waves at the ends. She accessorized with a minimalistic ring and a black string bracelet.

The model paired the clip with a short caption. The newest social media share earned more than 12,600 likes and an upward of 180 comments in just under a day. Some of her eager fans flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless admirers were speechless and opted to use a mix of emoji.

“These posts get better and better. Please don’t ever stop sharing your gorgeous pictures and videos,” a fan wrote.

“Seriously, what a body! You said you have not worked out in a while, but you are looking hot and toned! You have great genes,” gushed another admirer.

“So glad you went on this road trip. I get to see you in different bikinis every day. Must be nice in Australia,” a third follower commented.