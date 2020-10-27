Kate Hudson Goes Pantsless In Printed PJ Top While Relaxing In Bed

Kate Hudson showed some leg in her most recent Instagram upload. The Almost Famous actress thrilled her 12.4 million followers when she posted a stunning photo of herself rocking a printed PJ top in bed.

In the snap, Kate looked like a million bucks as she opted for a casual and comfortable look in a navy blue pajama shirt. The garment boasted a floral print and a collar. It also included pink trim.

The top buttoned down the front and featured short sleeves that flaunted her lean arms. The shirt fell just below her hip and exposed her muscular thigh. She accessorized the cozy style with some thin gold bands on her fingers.

Kate laid on her side on top of a light-colored pillow. Her bed was made up with white linens and looked to be tousled. She had one arm hidden behind her pillow as the other was bent and held a light blue mug. She arched her back slightly and pulled one leg up near her chest while wearing a big smile on her face.

In the caption of the post, Kate revealed that she was turning in for the night, adding that she was relaxing by watching HGTV and playing an online game before hitting the hay.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Kate’s followers appeared to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 56,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section in order to leave over 260 messages during that time.

“She is just a Natural Beauty,” one follower stated.

“Why do you have to be so GORGEOUS,” another wrote.

“Wow, THIS is what you look like at bed time? Now I’m curious if you wake up gorgeous too,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous smile incredible eyes amazing photo and you’re looking very beautiful sexy and elegant,” a fourth user gushed.

The actress doesn’t seem to mind showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s been known to sport an array of body-baring ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a pair of colorful leggings and a black sports bra while jumping for joy in a series of online shots. That post has racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 540 comments to date.