Demi Rose Shows Off Voluptuous Chest In A Plunging Bikini In The Maldives: ‘Chasing Sunsets’

Demi Rose Mawby wowed her Instagram audience while clad in a sexy bikini that left very little to the imagination. The October 27 update included two new pics that added some serious heat to her feed.

The first image in the set captured Demi on the beach, where she noted what she was currently doing. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa in the Maldives. She knelt in the sand, and behind her, there was sparkling water and a pastel-colored sky. Demi placed her hands in front of her, arching her back and gazing into the lens with an alluring stare. The second image in the series was snapped at a closer angle, showing off Demi’s smoking-hot curves.

She sported a revealing brown bikini top with thin straps that left her bronzed shoulders and arms bare. It had an extremely low-cut neckline that plunged down into her chest, revealing an insane amount of cleavage. Demi held her arms close to her body, further accentuating her ample bust.

She teamed the top with a tiny sarong that complemented her suit perfectly, and the tan-colored garment enhanced Demi’s allover glow. She wore the piece tied on the side of her hip, drawing attention to her tiny waist. The bottom of the piece rode high on her legs, exposing a great deal of her shapely thighs.

Demi styled her long, brunette tresses with an off-center part and added some loose waves to the body. They spilled messily over her shoulders and back, and a few loose pieces blew in the wind.

It comes as no surprise that the update has been praised by the model’s fans. Within a few minutes of the post going live, it has earned over 73,000 double-taps. An additional 700-plus followers took their admiration a step further, leaving compliments on her figure and skimpy swimsuit.

“Hello beautiful lady you are firing, I love you,” one admirer gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You’re a desire that I chase,” another Instagrammer wrote. “Trust me you’re more beautiful in my eye than this sunset.”

“Forever you are very beautiful baby,” a third exclaimed.

“LOVELY ORANGE PRINCESS DEMIROSE. So sexy princess,” one more person wrote with a few red hearts.

The 25-year-old has not been shy about showing off her body for fans this week. Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she sizzled in a low-cut kimono that allowed her to flaunt her bombshell bust yet again.