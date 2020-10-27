‘DWTS’ Fans Accuse Carrie Ann Inaba Of Targeting Ex-Boyfriend Artem After Harsh Critique Of Kaitlyn Bristowe

Viewers accused the 'Dancing with the Stars' judge of holding a grudge against her ex.

Dancing With the Stars fans think Carrie Ann Inaba is too hard on her ex-boyfriend’s dance partners– and especially his current one from The Bachelor franchise.

On the Villains-themed edition of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Carrie Ann shocked fans by giving Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Brsitowe and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev a “7” following their Cruella deVille inspired Paso doble.

The veteran DWTS judge told Kaitlyn that she felt she “gave up” and that her “spirit dropped” before slapping her with her lowest score since week 3 of the competition, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Eric McCandless / ABC

In the comments section to Carrie Ann’s Instagram post of her clown costume she wore for the live show, seen here, some viewers pegged her as the biggest villain of all as they called her out for her harsh critique of Kaitlyn and Artem. Some insinuated that Carrie Ann is still bitter toward Artem years after their breakup.

“‘I wonder why [Artem Chigvintsev] doesn’t want me anymore’ look,” one viewer quipped.

“You’re a clown in every sense of the word!! So bitter towards your ex [Artem] worst judge ever! Your makeup deserves a 3!” another wrote.

“She’s a formal Fly Girl,” another wrote of Carrie Ann.

“She barely has dance experience like the other judges. I agree on the Artem thing. She’s always got something negative to say about him on dancing, then praises his life in the media.. Even the professional dancers were stunned. Get over it!”

Others speculated that Carrie Ann is extra harsh toward Kaitlyn because she is a Bachelor Nation alum. Viewers previously accused Carrie Ann of being too hard on Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

“I think you’re being unfair to Kaitlyn Bristowe,” one follower wrote.

“It seems like you have an issue with the Bachelorette women. Kaitlyn & Artem are amazing! Might not be perfect but really really good. Please be kinder and more supportive to them.”

It has been more than 10 years since Carrie Ann and Artem ended their three-year relationship after first meeting while he was competing on So You Think You Can Dance in 2006. Following the couple’s 2009 breakup, the DWTS judge told People the split was amicable.

“It was very sad to let go of something that was so good on so many levels,” Carrie Ann admitted.

Both have since moved way on. Artem recently welcomed his first child with fiance Nikki Bella, and Carrie Ann is in a serious relationship with boyfriend Fabien Viteri.