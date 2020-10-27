Kylie Minogue, 52, Radiates Happiness In Black Ensemble: ‘Room With A View’

Kylie Minogue took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The Australian singer is getting ready to release her new studio album, Disco, next month, and is busy promoting the upcoming project.

Minogue stunned in a black shirt with long sleeves. She left the item of clothing half unbuttoned, which helped display what looked to be a lace garment underneath. The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” chart-topper paired the ensemble with loose-fitted pants of the same color that were tucked into her shiny black boots. Minogue styled her wavy blond hair down with a middle part and painted her short nails with a coat of polish.

The 52-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the BRIT Award winner posed in front of a wall backdrop that consisted of hills and a lake. Minogue held her earpieces in her right hand and raised the other to her forehead. She flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and appeared to be living her best life.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped sitting down on the edge of a large green chair. Minogue crossed over her legs and looked down while taking her earpieces out of a small black box.

In the third slide, she appeared to be sorting out her earpieces for a potential performance/interview.

Minogue tagged BBC Radio 2, her producer/musical director Steve Anderson, fashion stylist Frank Strachan, and hairstylist Christian Vermaak.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 590 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“OMG!!! You are the cutest person ever,” one user wrote.

“We have the best view, you’re beautiful,” another person shared, adding the sparkling heart emoji.

“OMG I’m speechless I wasn’t expecting this at all!!!!! Most beautiful girl in the world @kylieminogue,” remarked a third fan.

“Loving your songs so far. Excited for the release :)” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty and choice of fashion is nothing new for Minogue. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sleeveless multicolored dress with black strappy sandals with a cream sole. Minogue showed off her pedicured toes and wore her blond locks up for the occasion. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a bracelet. Minogue was photographed lying down on a white sofa with what was seemingly a script in her hand. For her caption, she revealed that she had been interviewed by SiriusXM.