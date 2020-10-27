Kelly Clarkson Stunned After ‘The Voice’ Contestant Sings Her Song: ‘You Just One-Upped Me’

Kelly Clarkson was stunned after a contestant “one-upped” her by singing one of her own songs on The Voice this Monday.

The American Idol winner, who landed her own NBC talk show last year, didn’t have much to say following Kelsie Watts’ rendition of Clarkson’s track “I Dare You.”

Watts, who is a Nashville native, slowed the tempo for Clarkson’s song during Blind Auditions, as well as finishing with a string of impressive high notes.

“I’d rather take a risk and give it all I got than be safe and no one turns around,” Watts said ahead of her audition.

In general, singing one of the coach’s songs in front of them isn’t a guarantee of success. Clarkson can be particularly tough: during Season 17, artist Lauren Hall got sent home after singing the hit “Breakaway” in front of her, as USA Today reported.

“I feel like you hardly ever push (your button) when someone sings your song,” fellow coach Gwen Stefani noted on Monday’s episode.

Clarkson agreed, adding that she can be “very hard on them.”

When Watts hit a particular note, however, Clarkson immediately slammed on her button. Stefani also turned her chair around.

“You cannot come out here and sing my song like that and not have me turn around,” said a shocked Clarkson during feedback.

“Oh my gosh, you just one-upped me on my own song,” the judge continued.

Watts picked Clarkson as her coach.

“I’m so glad you liked it,” she told the star.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

On her Instagram story, the Since U Been Gone singer gushed about the girl’s talent.

“So basically Kelsie just sang my song better than me,” she told her 5 million followers.

“Walked in, sang my song ‘I Dare You’, whistle-noted her way towards the end… She’s mind-blowing,” Clarkson continued, adding that she was so glad Watts would be joining her team.

She also stated she would have felt like “a different level of loser” if she hadn’t secured Kelsie for her team.

“I am so excited about Kelsie,” she confided.

Another incredible moment on Monday’s show came when singer Desz impressed all four coaches with his stunning version of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart,” which led to all of the judges fighting to secure the Houston native.

As The Inquisitr reported, The Voice returned last week with Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton as judges. The iconic spinning chairs have been spaced 8 feet apart to comply with COVID-19 social distancing rules. Also new this season, the judges can’t hug any contestants and there’s no studio audience.