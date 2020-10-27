Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insane Curves In Risque Leopard Print Looks For New Cosmetics Commercial

Kylie Jenner debuted a number of edgy leopard-themed looks in a new Kylie Cosmetics commercial she shared to Instagram on Monday. Each and every racy ensemble was designed to show off her bombshell curves to perfection, as she hyped up her brand’s new leopard collection.

The video opened with Kylie dressed a black mesh bodysuit with a roll neck, paired with gold earrings with large studs. The garment featured a thong cut, giving viewers a glimpse of Kylie’s famous booty for a split second. The beauty mogul sported a retro pixie cut in the opening sequence — a far cry from her usual long locks — as she crouched down in sky high stilettos. The trippy vid then zoomed out to reveal more Kylies in the same position, and faded to black and white leopard print before zooming back in to the most innovative ensemble of the advert.

Kylie posed against a black background in what appeared to be a nude bodysuit, as leopard-print lighting covered her from her to toe, with a striking big cat effect. She lounged on her left side with her left arm across her body, before prowling forward. The film then cut to the reality TV personality knelt on the floor, still blanketed in the leopard-themed lighting. From a side-on perspective, viewers saw the makeup mogul run her hands over her body and tilt her head backwards, showcasing her long braid, and then turn to look at the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the advert’s final scene, Kylie wore a super skimpy leopard-print body suit in a light chiffon material. The barely-there garment clearly displayed the reality star’s sideboob, as well as her toned stomach, and tied behind the neck in a halter style. Finally, Kylie appeared to transform into a leopard and leap towards the camera.

The post racked up more than 2.5 million likes in 17 hours, and over 20,000 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Short hair Kylie rocks tbh,” wrote one follower.

“This is so dope,” commented another, alongside an okay-hand emoji.

“Oooo I live for the short hair,” added a third.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kylie has been teasing leopard-print looks on Instagram over the past week, as she prepared for the drop of Kylie Cosmetics’ leopard print collection. In a shot posted on Monday, the businesswoman rocked a big cat-themed bodysuit and cowboy hat, as she showed off her bombshell curves. You can see the post here.