Miranda Lambert Snuggles Up To Husband In Yellow Dress & Boots For Funny Instagram Share

Miranda Lambert snuggled up to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in her latest Instagram share on Monday night. The country singer thrilled her 4 million followers as she rocked a yellow dress and boots for the funny update.

In the photos, Miranda is seen looking happy as she sported a pale dress with a floral print. The garment fit snugly on her chest and boasted a low-cut neckline.

The outfit also tied around her slim waist and hugged her curvy hips. The frock featured short sleeves that helped to show off her large arm tattoo. The ruffled bottom fell just below her knees and showed off her brown cowboy boots.

In the first photo, Miranda stood with her arms around Brendan, who opted for a tight white t-shirt, a pair of jeans, and some brown shoes. Brendan looked lovingly at his wife as she turned her head with her gaze away from his face. She wore a slight smirk on her face, while he looked brooding.

In the second shot, they both beamed huge smiles as Miranda pretended to give her hubby a right hook while he dramatically leaned back as if he’d been struck.

In the caption of the post, the singer revealed that the two photos depicted the difference between Instagram and reality. In the background of the snaps, tons of green trees and other foliage could be seen as the sunlight beamed down on the couple.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulders.

Miranda’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 83,000 likes within the first 12 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 500 messages during that time.

“Literally the cutest couple ever,” one follower wrote.

“Y’all would make pretty babies,” declared another.

“You two are perfect together!” a third user remarked.

“He’s a keeper!! You’re both easy on the eyes!” a fourth person commented.

Fans appear to love whenever the singer shares photos with her hunky husband. Miranda recently uploaded a post of the pair spending some time together in the kitchen.

In that snap, Miranda wore a skimpy white tank top while Brendan went shirtless in a pair of gray sweatpants as they held drinks in their hands and looked to be enjoying each other’s company. To date, that pic has raked in more than 118,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.