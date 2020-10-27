WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Superstar Might Have Been Moved To ‘SmackDown’ Amid Conflicting Reports

It appears that Tucker has quietly been moved from Monday Night Raw to Friday Night SmackDown. However, as a new report from Ringside News suggests, the former Heavy Machinery member’s appearance on the blue brand’s roster page might have been another case of miscommunication behind the scenes.

During Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Tucker turned heel for the first time in his WWE run, attacking ex-teammate Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase and helping The Miz win an automatic world title shot in the process. As Tucker and Otis were already on different brands in the aftermath of the company’s draft earlier in the month, rumors suggested that both men would settle their differences in November and be placed on their respective brands’ teams at Survivor Series.

According to Ringside News, those plans were in place as of Monday morning — hours before Tucker appeared on the SmackDown roster page. The outlet cited one source who said that WWE decided to move him “late in the afternoon.” However, another insider claimed to be unaware of the decision and told the publication that it might have been a “website mix up.”

“Nobody has been officially been told that Tucker has been moved yet. It appears to be another instance [of] miscommunication as there are now a couple [of] stories going around.”

The publication also noted that the alleged confusion regarding Tucker’s status is an example of how WWE has been lacking in “organization, continuity, [and] planning” in recent months.

As speculated by Wrestling Inc., there’s a good chance Tucker was transferred to SmackDown so he could have a proper feud against Otis following what happened at Hell in a Cell. After The Miz defeated Otis, Tucker explained why he betrayed his longtime friend and former tag partner, revealing backstage that he was tired of being overshadowed by his more popular teammate and not getting recognized for doing all the work in Heavy Machinery, per a separate Ringside News report.

This isn’t the first instance this year where there has been some apparent uncertainty with a main roster superstar’s brand affiliation. Shortly before his departure from the company in March, Matt Hardy was reportedly transferred from Raw to SmackDown, though he quickly reappeared on the red brand’s programming and continued putting younger wrestlers over as his contract expiry date drew nearer. Likewise, Mustafa Ali switched brands multiple times before finally making his in-ring return on Raw, where he has since gotten regular television time as the leader of RETRIBUTION.