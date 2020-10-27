Zara Larsson Dazzles Fans In Jeweled Crop Top & Fitted Pants, Asks Fans To Guess What She’s Performing At EMAs

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Swedish singer is scheduled to be one of the performers at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony and has started rehearsing.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top that featured a zip across the middle of the front and jewels around the bottom of her long sleeves. Larsson left the garment unzipped, which helped showcase her decolletage area. She also displayed her midriff and paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted pants that appeared to be tight-fitted. Larsson accessorized herself with necklaces and pulled her shoulder-length blond hair off her face.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the songstress appeared to have been captured close-up in a bathroom setting. Larsson raised one hand to her locks and rested the other on top of the surface in front of her. She tilted her face to the left slightly and showcased a hint of her profile. Larsson gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, she was snapped standing up in front of a bath. Larsson linked both her hands together and raised her arms above her head. She flashed a smile and was seemingly living her best life.

For her caption, Larsson revealed that she had finished her first day of rehearsals for the EMAs and asked fans to guess what she will be performing on the night.

“Love me land and wow medley?” one user wrote.

“love you zara, you have no idea,” another person shared.

“Better be THE BOP that is Love Me Land,” remarked a third fan.

“history does not forget a beauty like you. your face is brighter than the sun is more beautiful than the moon. I hope history books will focus on your beauty,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to the MTV EMA website, the ceremony will air on November 8. The British girl group Little Mix will host this year and will also see the likes of Alicia Keys, Maluma, and Doja Cat performing.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a black semi-sheer top paired with PVC pants of the same color for Narcisse magazine. Larsson completed her look with thigh-high boots that were made from the same material and black gloves.