‘Dancing With The Stars’ Performers Justina Machado & Sasha Farber Scare Up High Scores With ‘Carrie’ Routine

Dancing with the Stars performers Justina Machado and Sasha Farber scared up some high scores with a routine inspired by the 1976 horror film Carrie for Villains Night. The couple, who danced the Tango to “Take Me to Church” by MILCK, literally set the stage on fire with an explosive number that added some terrifying aspects of the movie woven into a flawless choreographed routine.

The One Day at a Time star looked every inch the traumatized character from an abusive home that snapped and used her telekinetic powers for evil in the horror classic. The costume and makeup department delivered on her look, as seen in an Instagram post below.

Replicating one of the most iconic scenes in the movie, Justina wore a white dress and crown in homage to the scene where Carrie is doused in pig’s blood after being named prom queen in a cruel prank devised by her tormentors. Her gown was covered in red paint as was her hair, which was plastered to her face. Red streaks were also added to her temples and her shoulders.

Sasha portrayed her dead escort, Tommy, who was a star athlete in the movie. He had makeup on his face that appeared to create a ghoulish appearance. He wore a red-and-white football uniform with his name on the back.

Justina revealed in a videotaped package ahead of the couple’s performance that she was not a fan of the spooky holiday, and she recalled being chased by kids who threw eggs at her as a young girl. She did, however, admit she liked horror films and that Carrie was a favorite. Justina then dedicated her dance to her teachers who encouraged, inspired, and supported her when she was a young student.

Fans loved Justina’s performance and her dedication to bringing the essence of the traumatized young girl to life on the ballroom floor.

“THEY KILLED THIS!! SASHA’S CHOREOGRAPHY WAS FIRE!” wrote an enthusiastic follower of the series.

“Incredible!!!! Justina keeps getting better and better! That was amazing!” exclaimed a second fan.

“Song chose was amazing, the SCREAM…chills,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“They were so good! And the spookiest couple yet,” claimed a fourth viewer.

Other Dancing with the Stars viewers felt the duo were underscored for this particular performance. Some claimed that the judges played favorites and gave better scores to celebrities that do not perform as well. Others believed that Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were being too tough on the performers and wanted them to dance as well as the professionals after only a week’s worth of practice.