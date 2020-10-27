Carrie Ann Inaba Scares Up Wild ‘DWTS’ Villains Look As She Poses As Pennywise From ‘It’

The glamorous 'Dancing With the Stars' host surprised fans by dressing up as as a terrifying horror movie villain.

Carrie Ann Inaba debuted a surprising look on Dancing with the Stars.

In honor of Villains Night, the 52-year-old judge on the celebrity ballroom show dressed up as Pennywise, the terrifying dancing clown character from the It movie franchise.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram page, Carrie Ann showed off her competed look, which included white face makeup with red lines streaking from her eyes. The DWTS beauty wore heavy eyeliner and a bright orange wig as well as a poofy white dress with red pompoms on the front. She paired the striped stockings and pompom-topped shoes.

The veteran TV judge also held the scary character’s signature red balloon in her hand, a prop she later popped after the first celebrity performance of the evening.

In the caption to her post, Carrie Ann thanked her team for putting her incredible look together. She tagged her customer, jeweler, and her styling team as she described them as a “detail-oriented” group of artists and designers who banded together to create her wild costume.

In the comments section, Carrie Ann’s followers raved about her scary costume.

“Carrie Ann Congratulations to you and the village. You look absolutely beautiful in your costume. Love it!” one fan wrote.

“You looked awesome! It was hard to concentrate on what you were saying!” another added.

“Looks so freakingly good!” a third fan chimed in.

Others used the space to school Carrie Ann on her harsh judging especially her critique of Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“You’re definitely a demented clown for giving Kaitlyn and Artem a 7! You even said she had more content! Get ‘IT’ together!” one commenter wrote.

Carrie Ann started teasing her DWTS Villains theme on Instagram on Sunday when she posted a pic of her “bloody nails” after spending the day with nail artist Sarah Chue.

In a separate post on Monday afternoon, seen here, she gave viewers a sneak peek at her Pennywise face as she tagged Emmy-winning makeup artist Marilyn Lee.

The Dancing With the Stars stylists and makeup artists were working overtime this week. In addition to styling Carrie Ann, they transformed judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough into Beetlejuice and Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde respectively, as well as a list of celebrity contestants that came out dressed as Maleficent (Chrishell Stause), Freddy Kruger (Nelly), and Cruella DeVille (Kaitlyn Vristowe).

Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks also boasted two costumes, including an over-the-top couture-style Mistress of Darkness.