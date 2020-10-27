WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Stable Reportedly Lost Its Push Due To ‘Lack Of Focus’ Among Top Officials

A new report has shared some information on why the members of RETRIBUTION might have lost its push on Monday Night Raw despite all the hype behind the masked faction in the lead-up to its official debut.

Citing an unnamed WWE creative team member with “very close knowledge” of the situation, Ringside News wrote that RETRIBUTION has gone the way of many other main roster talents who got called up from NXT and has lost its push due to a “lack of focus at the very top.” The publication clarified that the source was referring to company chairman Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard, who oversees storylines as the executive director of both main roster brands.

As recalled by the outlet, the idea to launch RETRIBUTION came to McMahon “on a whim,” with the chairman and other creative team officials making decisions on the group’s direction on a weekly basis. Recently, Mustafa Ali turned heel and revealed himself to be the faction’s new leader, but even with an established mid-carder leading the way, the stable has yet to pick up a “legit” win since debuting a few months ago.

On this week’s episode of Raw, RETRIBUTION’s losing streak continued when they lost to erstwhile rivals The Hurt Business in a four-on-four elimination match, as recapped by Newsweek. On Sunday at Hell in a Cell, the faction was unsuccessful in its pay-per-view debut as SLAPJACK was defeated by Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business in a contest that was booked that same night.

The new rumors on RETRIBUTION have added to a growing number of reports that suggest WWE might have given up on the act. According to WhatCulture, the stable might have had a chance to succeed if booked correctly, as similar groups such as the New World Order (nWo) and The Nexus got off to “white hot” starts before questionable booking doomed them later on in their runs. The publication also posited that RETRIBUTION was formed with “no foresight” as far as a long-term direction is concerned, thus limiting its members’ potential to grow as performers.

Aside from RETRIBUTION, another recent main roster call-up has been rumored to be “buried” as he continues picking up losses on the red brand’s show. Reports have hinted that McMahon doesn’t believe Matt Riddle is ready for a bigger push at this point in his career, though hopes supposedly remain high for the former mixed martial artist. On this week’s Raw, Riddle was pinned by longtime WWE mainstay Sheamus in a Survivor Series qualifying match.