Adrienne Bailon Poses On Her Knees In Tank Top & ‘Loungers’ From Her Own Brand

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former 3LW member is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and is modeling items from her own, LA VOÛTE, for her most recent post.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” hitmaker stunned in a black tank top that showcased her arms. She tucked the garment into her high-waisted sand loungers that appeared to be loose-fitted. Bailon accessorized herself with bracelets on each wrist and sported her long wavy brunette hair down in a wet style. She kept her nails short and looked glammed-up for the occasion.

The 36-year-old treated her fans to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Bailon posed on her knees on a bed with white sheets. She rested one arm beside her and placed the other in her pocket. The former Cheetah Girls actress gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, Bailon laid down on her front and held onto a black mug. She looked over her shoulder at the camera while rocking the comfy ensemble.

For her caption, Bailon expressed that she has decided to call her pants “loungers” instead of joggers and sweats because she lounges and “lives” in them. She also revealed they are unisex and that she wears a size small/medium.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 97,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“Ordered mine on launch day. Can’t wait to get my pieces,” one user wrote.

“Oh I’m lounging all over the city with mine. can’t wait for them to arrive,” another person shared.

“So excited for my order!! These insta pics are about to be BOMB. love you so so much!!” remarked a third fan.

“You are so gorgeous @adriennebailon,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short gray dress that had short sleeves and fell above her upper thigh. The attire was decorated with buttons going up the middle and a pointy collar. Bailon rocked the look with black leather ankle boots and a beret of the same color. She sported her long, straight brunette hair down and placed a leather handbag on her shoulder.