‘DWTS’ Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson Receive First Perfect Score Of The Season With Spooky ‘Black Swan’ Homage

Dancing with the Stars performers Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson received the first perfect scores of the season with a spooky homage to the film Black Swan and high praise from Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli for their technically challenging dance for Villains Night. The duo was saved by fans, whose votes pushed them into the next week of competition.

In an Instagram post that honored their dance, the twosome displayed their fabulous costumes, which added a dramatic element to the performance as Jenna and Nev danced the Paso Doble to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78. Their luxurious outfits were used to translate the light and dark sides of the lead character, played by Natalie Portman, in the 2010 film.

Jenna wore her dark hair slicked back away from her face into a tight dancers bun. Wrapped around her head was a furry headband that stopped just short of the center part of her hair. A rhinestone halter encircled her neck and was attached to a white, feathery bodysuit that had sparkling accents. The neckline was low-cut, almost to her bellybutton. Around her waist was a silver, sparkling belt that cinched her waistline. Covering Jenna’s bottom and creating the illusion of a tutu were even more feathers and a long, white skirt that was open in the front and fell down to the floor.

Nev’s costume captured the essence of the darker side of the lead characters. He was bare-chested and rocked long, sheer sleeves that came up to his elbows and were encrusted in black feathers. Dark pants fell into a V-front. These were also covered in feathers. His hair was spiked atop his head, and he wore dramatic makeup that enhanced the upper part of his face.

In a videotaped package that aired prior to their performance, Nev revealed that he and his father enjoyed attending the ballet in New York City and that it was a favorite bonding experience. Nev dedicated his performance to his father and wished aloud that his dad would have been able to see him perform in person. Due to the coronavirus restrictions on the filming of Dancing with the Stars, there is currently no studio audience in attendance this season.

Fans agreed in the comments section of the Instagram share that Jenna and Nev deserved a perfect score.

“Honestly, they are the most potential winners. Jenna and he complement each other with so much finesse and perfection. Love them! They deserve to win without a doubt,” wrote one fan.

“About time they get the scores they deserved,” expressed a second follower.

“Finally got his 10s he does the best choreography and footwork out of all the guys left on the show,” penned a third Instagram user who added several fire emoji to their statement.

“YASSSSSSSS! Can definitely see a mirrorball coming their way!” remarked a fourth fan.