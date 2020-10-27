Allie Auton Flaunts Cleavage & Abs Matching Sports Bra & Leggings

Allie Auton flaunted her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 584,000 followers on Monday, October 27. The Australian model wore a skintight fitness set in the two-photo update.

Allie sported a light brown two-piece set. It included a sports bra and body-hugging leggings. The top boasted a scoop neckline that dipped low on her bust, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit on her breasts that made her voluptuous cleavage look more evident. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her washboard abs and taut stomach.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her slim waist, obscuring her bellybutton from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize her hips down to her lean legs. The color of her outfit suited her bronze tan.

Allie was snapped in a place that looked like a parking area, dressed in her sexy sportswear. In the first pic, she posed front and center with her left foot forward. She placed her left hand on her hip while her other hand was holding her Louis Vuitton bag. The model looked straight at the lens with her head slightly tilted and smiled. The sunlight that hit her body made her tanned complexion glow.

In the second snap, the hottie changed her stance. This time, she was closer to the photographer with her back directed to the camera. She lifted one leg while holding her bag with two hands. She smiled while her photo was taken.

She kept her accessories minimal and wore a pair of dainty earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet. She tied her golden locks into a high ponytail. As her hair was long, its stands reached her shoulders.

In the caption, Allie mentioned that she has been focusing on her “fitness.” She also revealed who took the amazing snaps and shared that her set came from Oh Polly.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 5,800 times and left more than 70 comments on the tantalizing post. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“You are beyond beautiful. You look good in anything!” a fan wrote.

“I love your hair like this. It looks so chic, and it suits you very well,” added another follower.

“Oh, your skin! You are incredibly stunning. Keep it up, girl,” a third admirer commented.