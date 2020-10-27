Pia Mia Looks Glam In The Studio Wearing Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new pics of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and looked very glam while working on new music in her latest share.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a sky blue crop top that was tied at the front. The item of clothing displayed her décolletage and her toned midriff.

She paired the garment with high-waisted jeans and white, lace-up Nike Air sneakers that featured the brand’s iconic swoosh logo on the side.

Pia wrapped a black-and-green plaid shirt around her waist and kept her nails short for the occasion.

She styled half her long, wavy blond locks down and tied the rest up in a high ponytail.

Pia kept the accessories to a minimum, wearing a couple of necklaces.

The 24-year-old treated fans to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia posed inside a recording studio and was snapped from head to toe. She leaned against the equipment and rested her left foot on tiptoes. She gazed directly at the camera lens while surrounded by other people.

For the next slide, she stood behind a chair and rested her hands on the back of the seat. Sitting down in front of Pia was a man on a computer. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they both wore masks while working.

In the third and final frame, Pia gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose while staring at the camera.

For her caption, she revealed the remix of her song “HOT” with Sean Paul and Flo Milli is out now.

She geotagged her upload with Miami, Florida, informing her social media audience where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 26,500 likes and 120-plus comments, proving to be very popular with her six million followers.

“KILLING ME WITH YOUR ANGELIC VOICE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eye emoji.

“Ur amazing, I love you. I hope I get to meet u in person some day,” another person shared.

“u are everything,” remarked a third fan.

“it’s so f*cking good omg,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Pia made quite an impression on her followers after being photographed in a silky blue lingerie set. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore matching gloves and completed her look with a pair of clear, strappy heels that showcased her toes.