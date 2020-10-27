Tyra Banks Says She Thinks She Knows Who’s Making Up Lies About Her On ‘DWTS’: ‘I Haven’t Called Them Out Yet’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host says someone is 'mad' about the changes on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Tyra Banks said she thinks she knows who is behind the false rumors that she banned Real Housewives stars from the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

In a new interview, the newly crowned DWTS host and executive producer said there is a pot-stirrer out there who is trying to drum up drama amid the casting changes on the long-running ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” Tyra told Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up…There will be another rumor next and another one. After a while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore.’ There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”

The supermodel went on to add that she has “nothing” to do with casting on the ABC dance-off. She noted that as a businesswoman, she knows that the ladies of the Real Housewives franchise are some of “the biggest stars” in the country.

Tyra also acknowledged that someone is just trying to hate on her at a time when there’s a lot of hatred going on in the world, and she chalked off the “dumb” rumors as something that will probably continue.

Tyra’s staunch denial come after an alleged show insider told OK magazine that she was “never a fan of the Housewives” and planned to ban all ladies from the franchise from the ABC ballroom. The source described the Bravo reality series as a “decade-old franchise” and claimed the new host felt DWTS “needs to aim higher” when casting celebrities to compete for the mirrorball trophy.

The allegations caught the attention of Real Housewives of New York City veteran Bethenny Frankel, who claimed she’s been invited to compete on DWTS many times and turned the offer down.

Tyra’s publicist, Elana Rose, told Page Six the story about an alleged Real Housewives ban is “100 percent untrue” and that Tyra actually “loves” the ladies of the Bravo reality shows.

Over its 29-season run, several active Housewives have competed on Dancing with the Stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Erika Girardi. Lisa Rinna competed for the mirrorball trophy before she was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.