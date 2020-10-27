‘One Piece’ Chapter 993 Spoilers, Recap: Nine Red Scabbards Need Luffy To Take Down Kaido

Before the release of One Piece Chapter 993, most people thought that the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Ashura Doji, Kiku, Izo, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi – were enough to take down Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. After unleashing their special techniques and slashing Kaido on the same spot where the late Lord Kozuki Oden hit him, the strongest creature in the world seemed to be on the verge of suffering a massive defeat. Unfortunately, it turned out that the Nine Red Scabbards don’t have what it takes to kill one of the Four Emperors of the Sea and would still need the help of the future Pirate King, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy.

In One Piece Chapter 993, the Nine Red Scabbards prepared to give all they got to finish the enemy. The Yonko admitted that when the samurai were attacking him, he saw the visage of Lord Oden in them. It made him remember the time when the greatest swordsman in the Land of Wano almost took his life. However, though they succeeded to penetrate his tough scales, Emperor Kaido said that they would never defeat him.

Even if they combined all their power, he said that they would never be as strong as Lord Oden. He admitted that they managed to hit him on the same spot where the late Daimyo attacked him, but they failed to open up his old scar. After his speech ended, Emperor Kaido made a quick counterattack by unleashing invisible slashes.

Ari Helminen / Flickr (CC BY 2.0 Cropped and Resized)

Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Ashura Doji, Izo, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi luckily dodged the invisible slashes but not Kiku. One Piece Chapter 993 featured Kiku losing an arm after being hit by Emperor Kaido’s powerful attack. After suffering a severe wound, it would be hard for Kiku to return to the battlefield, and it would only take a matter of time before the strongest creature in the world regained the upper hand in the fight.

Luckily for the Nine Red Scabbards, a strong reinforcement is already on his way to their location. The latest chapter of One Piece showed Luffy heading to the rooftop of the mansion to give the samurai a hand. Though there were plenty of enemies at the banquet hall, Luffy was still able to preserve his energy, thanks to Vinsmoke Sanji and Jinbe.

Oden’s loyal followers may be the one who started the fight against Emperor Kaido, but Luffy will likely be the one who will finish it. However, in order to have a better chance of taking the enemy’s head, Luffy will be needing to unleash a stronger Haki and learn Awakening.