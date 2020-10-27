‘DWTS’ Fans React To Tyra Banks’ Over-The-Top Mistress Of Darkness Costume For Villains Night

The DWTS host dressed as a cagey 'couture' mistress for the Halloween-themed live episode.

Tyra Banks made a dramatic entrance on Dancing with the Stars Villains Night.

In honor of the spooky theme night, the supermodel turned TV host entered the ballroom wearing an all-black leather corset-topped gown with a puffy train and a black winglike cape. Tyra, 46. also changed things up by wearing a glamorous platinum blonde wig as she appeared in a poof of smoke onstage to the background of the 1984 Rockwell song ‘”Somebody’s Watching Me.”

Tyra shared a photo of her look on her Instagram page. In the pic, the new DWTS host and executive producer stunned as she took the stage as green and white lights flashed behind her. Tyra tagged fashion brand Zigman, as well as Italian footwear company Barollo and the L.A. boutique Ty Stephano Atelier.

In the caption to the post, she described her outfit as a “Couture” Mistress of Darkness.

Tyra is known for her elaborate costumes on Dancing with the Stars, but her opening outfit for the Villains theme was her most dramatic by far this season. In the comments section, fans reacted to her latest look.

‘The mysterious queen of beauty,” one fan wrote.

“Best hair and makeup so far on you this season,” another added.

Others admitted they weren’t sure exactly what the costume was.

“So you’re not a bat?” one fan asked.

In addition to Tyra’s post, a clip on the Dancing With the Stars Instagram page, seen here, showed the gorgeous model in the makeup chair before and after her glam squad worked on her for the Villians week theme.

In the comments to that post, several followers revealed they thought she was dressed up as RuPaul’s Drag race star RuPaul Charles.

Others revealed they are tiring of Tyra stealing the spotlight with her over-the-top entrance each week. Some viewers wanted to know why the supermodel struts in and makes a big deal of her arrival into the ballroom each week former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews never did. Others said Tyra needs to “ditch the runway walk” because Dancing With the Stars is not about the host.

“So tired of the Tyra show,” one viewer wrote.

In addition to Tyra’s costumes, the DWTS judges went all out for Villains Night. Carrie Ann Inaba dressed as terrifying clown Pennywise from the It movies, while Bruno Tonioli rocked his best Beetlejuice ensemble. New judge Derek Hough wore a two-faced Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde look.