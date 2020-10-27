UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Sizzles In A Black Swimsuit While Prepping For Her Next Fight

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich looked stunning in a spicy photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the pic, she was photographed wearing a black swimsuit that flaunted her curves while she showed off her new hairstyle.

The 29-year-old has been in training camp in preparation for her next bout in the octagon, and for this update she gave fans a preview of her new fierce look. She was filmed on the deck of a boat that was surrounded by aquamarine water and a light blue sky could be seen overhead.

Ostovich was shot from the side as she sat down. Her right arm was placed behind her as she leaned her weight back on it. The Hawaiian raised her left knee, which accentuated her curves, and placed her left hand on her thigh. She had her black hair in tight long braids that flowed down her back. Ostovich turned her head to look over her shoulder and flashed a smile at the camera.

The 125-pounder rocked a revealing black suit from the retailer Body Heist. It was an one-piece swimsuit that had a strap which wrapped around her back, but left her side exposed. There were gold chain-link shoulder straps, and another chain-link strap that connected the thong bottoms to the front. Ostovich completed the ensemble with a pair of dark sunglasses, and large hoop earrings. Her skin popped against the watery backdrop, and viewers were given a glimpse of her defined thighs along with a hint of her sculpted midsection and curvaceous booty.

For the caption, the flyweight joked that her followers were “blessed” to view this sultry photo, and mentioned that the braids were done in preparation of intense workout sessions in the coming weeks. She added a bikini emoji along with the hashtags “#battlebraids” and “#5weeks,” and tagged her hairstylist in the snap before uploading it on Monday.

Many of Ostovich’s 698,000 Instagram followers took notice of the eye-catching image, and more than 53,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over 12 hours after it was posted. She had 360 comments in that time. Fellow MMA fighters Valerie Loureda and Tracy Cortez responded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans flooded the replies with compliments and words of encouragement.

“How u just gonna be all tough and cute like dat,” one admirer wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fan replied while adding a row of heart-eye emoji.

“Always fire,” another added.

“You got this Rach,” one follower commented.

