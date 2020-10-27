‘Playboy’ Playmate Bryana Holly Flaunts Killer Cleavage In A Tight Dress While Posing On A Beach

Model Bryana Holly showcased her stunning curves in an elegant two-photo set for her latest Instagram update. In the pics, she was shot wearing a tight-fitting dress that flaunted her assets while she struck sensual poses.

The 27-year-old, who is married to actor Nicholas Hoult, looked gorgeous while modeling a bridal dress. Holly was photographed on the shore of a beach. She stood next to a large rock formation and several rocks could be seen jutting out of the water, and the cloudy sky above had a hazy look to it.

The famed Playboy Playmate wore her long blond hair wavy. She sported an off-white wedding gown from Lurelly that had a plunging neckline which embellished her ample bust. It had a square backline and a small train that covered her feet. She also had a veil on her head.

In the first slide, Holly faced the camera with her body slightly turned to the side. The California native bent her arms to place her hands on the small of her back, and this pose helped accentuate her curves in the formfitting number. Her eyes were closed while looking off-camera, and her figure popped against the brown rocks in the background. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her killer cleavage from this angle.

Holly showed off the back of the gown in the second snap. She was shot from behind as she placed her right hand on her thigh, and crossed her left hand across her midsection. The blonde appeared to arch her back which jutted out her backside as the train pooled at her feet.

For the caption, the Playmate tagged Lurelly Bridal and added two white heart emoji. She tagged the clothing company along with the shoot’s photographer and makeup artist in the pics before uploading them on Monday.

Many of Holly’s 1.4 million Instagram followers took notice of the beachy snaps, and nearly 29,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over 14 hours after they went live. She received more than 200 comments in that time. Models Michele Maturo and Meagan Camper responded with heart and heart-eye emoji, respectively. Fans filled the comments section with compliments, and several asked for Holly’s hand in marriage.

“I can’t take my eyes off these new photos,” one follower wrote.

“WOMAN OF MY DREAMS,” another replied while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“I’m engaged and honestly I’m thinking about my wedding and this dress is absolutely beautiful and amazing,” an Instagram user commented.

“Lovely as always,” another added.

