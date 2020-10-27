Yuliett Torres Impresses Instagram Followers In Booty Video While Wearing Criss-Crossed Stockings And Thong

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres wowed her 7.3 million followers with her recent video post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 26, saw the celebrity wiggling her booty as she showed off a unique pair of stockings. In the caption, she asked her supporters if they liked the attire and it came as no surprise that they did.

The celebrity wore an off-the-shoulder black crop top that featured long sleeves. She teamed this with a matching pair of thong briefs that were worn over the top of criss-crossed stockings. As a result of this, her toned legs and pert derriere were prominently on display as she performed for the camera and in front of her bed.

Yuliett started the clip by leaning down toward the camera lens. Her dark locks were straightened and parted in the middle. They cascaded down over her shoulders as she moved in time to the song, “Anitta ‘Me Gusta,'” (Feat. Cardi B & Myke Towers).

She turned to the side before pulling her long hair back over her shoulders. Turning around fully, her booty then became the focal point of the clip. After several repositioning, Yuliett moved her booty in time to the music, much to the delight of her intended audience.

As soon as Yuliett posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. In less than an hour, the clip had already received an impressive 22,600 likes and hundreds of comments from her eager fans.

While Yuliett’s caption was in English, the vast majority of her supporters commented in a variety of different languages. “Hermosa” was a Spanish word that was used often and, according to a Google translation, means “beautiful” in English. “Preciosa” and “mamacita” were also in regular use as well. These Spanish words mean “precious” and “gorgeous” respectively, according to SpanishDict.com.

“You look Divine,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I love it,” another person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her supporters avoided the language barrier by using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, because of the content, the peach emoji got a thorough working out as did the drooling icon.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yuliett recently shared another risqué update to her official social media account. In that snap, the celebrity sat on a kitchen counter while eating cereal. Wearing a revealing thong, her buns were prominently on display as she spilled some food over the countertop.