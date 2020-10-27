Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Skimpy Savage X Fenty Underwear

Rapper and Instagram sensation Megan Thee Stallion impressed her 16.6 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 26, saw the celebrity showing off her thick thighs and enviable curves as she rocked a sexy lingerie set from Savage X Fenty. In the caption, she alerted fans to the fact that they could see more of her new attire via her Instagram story.

Megan wore an intricately decorated sheer black bra and thong panties set. The full cup underwire bra plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of the singer’s ample cleavage as she positioned herself in front of a full-length mirror in order to take the selfie. Delicate white floral embroidery also featured on the item.

The matching briefs sat high over the celebrity’s waist and Megan plucked at one strap as she posed with her hips to the side. The skimpy panties helped to highlight her smooth thighs and flat stomach. Her impressive booty was also on display and what appeared to be a belly button piercing could also be seen.

Megan’s long dark locks were styled in gentle waves and parted in the middle. She posed with her head slightly to the side as she concentrated on taking the snap and her hair cascaded down over her shoulders as a result of this.

As soon as Megan posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within a mere four hours, the photo had already racked up a whopping 1.5 million likes and more than 12,000 comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Had to zoom in on this body of a goddess,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“No reason to be this damn fine,” a fan declared.

“Purrrr that’s the SavageXFenty Queen,” another user stated.

“How are you this fine?” a fourth person queried, also adding some emoji at the end of their statement for added emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to forego words and used emoji instead to show their appreciation for Megan’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, many fans also opted to use the drooling and side-eye emoji as well.

Megan shares a variety of content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a hot pink snakeskin-print string bikini as she posed at the beach. Showing off her killer curves, her fans were quick to dive into the comments section regarding their opinion on her scanty attire.