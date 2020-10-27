Qimmah Russo Shows Off Tight Booty In Revealing Strapless Boob Tube And Matching Leggings

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 26, saw the celebrity rocking a boob tube and matching leggings as she put her buns proudly on display.

Qimmah wore a strapless top that had adjoining long-sleeves. She teamed this with a pair of skintight leggings in the same shade of burnt orange. The clothing featured a textured pattern and clung to her form, revealing her taut muscles and enviable curves.

The first snap showed Qimmah standing at a counter. She had turned to look back over one toned shoulder as the photo was taken. As she did so, she also reached up to adjust her top and her flat stomach could be seen as a result of this.

In a second pic, Qimmah rested comfortably with one arm rested against the countertop as the photographer captured the pose. Because of her positioning, further details of the leggings could be seen, revealing a tied up strap over her stomach. However, her toned booty was the highlight of the image as she bent one leg and thrust her hips to the side.

Qimmah’s golden curls were parted to the side and pulled back into two pigtails. She completed her look with enormous hooped earrings and a few silver rings on her fingers.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers rushed in to respond. Within less than a day, the set had already gathered an impressive 46,100 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

As per usual with Qimmah’s updates, her fans were eager to show their appreciation for the fitness guru’s impressive physique.

“Epically gorgeous as always,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I love this outfit,” a fan declared.

“You look great,” another user stated.

“You’re something special!” a fourth person wrote, also adding a variety of emoji for further emphasis on their statement.

In fact, many of her followers decided to only use emoji rather than words in order to show their appreciation for the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the kissing and 100 emoji also got a lot of attention from the celebrity’s adoring fans.

Qimmah often shares a variety of content daily to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also shared an image of herself kneeling on the floor while wearing a sexy bunny outfit as she geared up for Halloween. With her long blond locks and the alluring poses, her supporters were instantly captivated.