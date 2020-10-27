‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Partially Unzipped Wetsuit

On Monday, October 26, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown uploaded an Instagram post that consisted of two stunning snaps and a brief video.

In the first image, the 26-year-old stood on a tiled floor in a dimly lit room. It seems that she took the photo herself, as her arm was outstretched. She focused her gaze on the camera and touched her thigh, as she smiled sweetly.

Hannah flaunted her fantastic figure in a partially unzipped blue-and-black wetsuit with mesh paneling. She kept the look relatively simple and only accessorized with earrings. She also styled her long honey-colored hair in slightly tousled waves.

The following photo showed Hannah floating in clear water with a snorkeling mask on the top of her head. She gazed upwards and flashed her radiant smile.

In the video, Hannah dove under the water, giving fans a good view of her pert derriere and toned legs. She swam away from the videographer while wearing a pair of snorkeling fins.

In the caption, the television personality seemed to be making reference to the animated movie, The Little Mermaid. She also tagged her location as “Under [t]he Sea,” which is a song from the 1989 film.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re gorg and don’t even try. So jealous but happy that you got it like that lol,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“So beautiful Hannah!!!” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful as always girl!.. and seriously is there a color you can’t pull off?!” remarked another admirer, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You’re beautiful Hannah! Inside and out,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the reality television star.

As fans are aware, Hannah is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram uploads consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, earlier this month, she shared a series of snaps that showed her wearing a slightly oversized t-shirt and a pair of distressed denim shorts while posing with a skateboard on a beach. That post has been liked over 246,000 times since it was uploaded.