Aisha Thalia Declares That There Is ‘More Of Me To Cuddle’ As She Flaunts Killer Curves In Lace-Up Jumpsuit

Instagram model Aisha Thalia delighted her 549,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 26, saw the celebrity rocking a skintight jumpsuit that showed off her enviable curves. In the caption, she sent a body-positive message to her fans as she gave an update on how much she weighed and declared that there was now more of herself “to cuddle” as a result.

Aisha stood proudly in front of a full-length mirror as she took the selfie. She pulled some of her curly locks away from her face as she did so.

The Instagram sensation wore a formfitting long-sleeved jumpsuit that showed off her enviable curves. The front of the outfit featured a gathered section over her bust as well as a unique panel underneath that with black lace-up sections. In between these were gray laces that zig-zagged across the clothing. Pulled in tight, the laces were tied in a bow at the bottom and helped to show off her amazing hourglass shape and her flat stomach.

Aisha teamed the outfit with a pair of black high-heeled boots and a matching hat over her golden curls.

Behind the celebrity, a series of stairs could be seen leading up to a second story. Plenty of bright light helped to make Aisha the focal point in the snap.

In the caption, she declared excitedly that she now weighed 147 lbs.

As soon as Aisha posted the stunning image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had already garnered more than 3,000 likes and plenty of comments from her delighted supporters.

“You look happy and healthy boo,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Ohh my! Them curls,” a fan remarked.

“You are perfection at its finest Aisha,” another user stated.

“What a great weight! You look good any size though,” a fourth person wrote, also finishing their statement with a red heart emoji.

Many of her followers also resorted to using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt Aisha’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji. However, some admirers also used the gold trophy and crown ones as they endeavored to offer support for the celebrity.

Aisha often shares inspiring updates that focus on her health with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared details of her dramatic weight loss that saw her admitting that she dropped down to 116 lbs in 2018. At that point, she stated that she was “deep in sadness” and it took three years to regain some extra pounds and become truly happy once more.