NBA Rumors: Bam Adebayo To Warriors, Joel Embiid To Heat In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers

As the 2020 offseason goes deeper, several interesting trade ideas have started surfacing in the NBA. These include the three-team blockbuster deal involving the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and the Philadephia 76ers that would send Bam Adebayo to Bay Area and Joel Embiid to South Beach. In the proposed scenario by Lucas Johnson of Fansided’s The Sixer Sense, the Warriors will acquire Adebayo, the Heat will receive Embiid, Zhaire Smith, and Furkan Korkmaz, and the Sixers will get Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kevon Looney, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and a 2023 first-round selection.

If the trade becomes a reality, Johnson believes that it would help the Warriors, Heat, and the Sixers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“The Heat get their second legit star they get to pair with Butler which should be more than enough for them. Miami also receives a young prospect in Zhaire Smith and a floor spacer in Furkan Korkmaz. The Warriors give up a high draft pick but get an All-Star big man in Bam Adebayo who fits their need at that position. It’s something that the Warriors could consider worth the price of the second overall pick.”

Eric Espada / Getty Images

The suggested trade would boost the Warriors and the Heat’s chances of fully dominating the respective conferences and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. The deal would allow the Warriors to form one of the most formidable starting lineups in the 2020-21 NBA season featuring Adebayo and Draymond Green in their frontcourt, Andrew Wiggins in the wing, and Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in their backcourt. With the team currently in a win-now mode, they won’t definitely mind sacrificing a lottery pick for an established veteran like Adebayo.

Meanwhile, the deal would enable the Heat to fulfill their dream of adding a legitimate second superstar next to Butler. Embiid is undeniably a much better center than Adebayo, giving Miami an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Embiid won’t have any problem building chemistry with Butler since they previously played together in Philadephia.

Though they wouldn’t be receiving an All-Star player in return, the proposed scenario would also greatly benefit the Sixers, especially if they finally decide to build the team around Ben Simmons. Herro and Robinson would be incredible additions to the Sixers, giving them two elite three-point shooters that perfectly fit the timeline of Simmons. With Embiid gone, the Sixers could try to get their money’s worth by moving Al Horford back to the starting lineup and making Kevin Looney as his primary backup. Using the two first-round selections, the Sixers could add more promising talents to their roster or they could explore trading it to further solidify their core around Simmons.