Nicole Scherzinger Drops It Low While Dancing To ‘WAP’ In A Cheetah Print Bra

Nicole Scherzinger shared a new video to her Instagram feed on Monday that was both sexy and comedic. In the clip shared on October 26, Nicole danced to “WAP” by Cardi B, but there was a fun twist to it at the end. Nicole followed the direction of a TikTok craze which started shortly after “WAP” was released, where people would dance to the NSFW song, and when they dropped it low, they’d pretend like their back went out. A cracking noise cut into the audio, followed by a voiceover of someone saying “Oh… I’m not 18 anymore.”

The Pussycat Dolls leader kicked her leg high while dancing to the song and followed the challenge through while pretending her back had gone out. Nicole slowly inched her way back up after pretending to be hurt when the clip ended. She joked in her caption for the post that she dropped it “too hard.”

Despite the post being a joke, followers of Nicole still couldn’t get over her outfit and dance moves. She sported a cheetah print bra with matching flowy pants. Most of her cleavage was covered up by her long dark tresses which she wore super straight for the evening. She danced on a balcony in the evening which had the backdrop of a beautiful lit-up cityscape.

In the comments section, her followers had plenty to say.

“You’re more flexible than I ever was at 18,” one user wrote.

“Oh my god You are so funny Love u!” another added.

“This outfit though, rawr,” a third follower said of the hot outfit.

“Please sis we’re begging give us the full dance,” a fourth fan wished.

The moment in the clip where Nicole pretends to get injured is when Cardi B and her back up dancers break down into one of the music video’s most intense choreographed scenes. Several other fans asked for Nicole to do the actual choreography instead, which is rather graphic and intense.

The video was watched over 780,000 times in just three hours, while also bringing in over 50,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Nicole has paid homage to the hit song on Instagram. Last month the “Don’t Cha” singer shared an extremely sext post to her timeline where she posed in a white bikini while kneeling in the sand on the beach. She laid down in a second snapshot, but while the photos were super hot, it was her caption that had fans rumbling in the comments section.

“#WAP: Wet A** PussyCAT DOLL,” she wrote.

The images were some of the most popular to date on Nicole’s timeline, bringing in over 280,000 likes.