Chloe Sevigny, 45, Bares All For Racy Magazine Cover While Nine Months Pregnant

Chloe Sevigny took it all off for the relaunch of Playgirl, showing off her baby bump at nine months pregnant while in the nude.

The actress gave birth to a boy early in May, but before welcoming her son, she took it all off for the racy photo shoot. As the Daily Mail noted, she showed off her baby bump while posing fully nude in a series of revealing poses. In the cover shot, Sevigny stood slightly to the side and held her arms across her chest as she turned to face the camera, remaining strategically covered.

The British newspaper wrote that the racy series of photos, which included 21 shots of the actress, was taken by noted photographer Mario Sorrenti. It included some other revealing images, including another showing Sevigny in the buff while facing away from the camera. She bared her backside and covered her chest while turning to shoot a sultry look at the camera.

In the interview that accompanied the spread, Sevigny opened up about the unlikely pregnancy, saying that she had trouble getting pregnant in the past but that it just happened after a “night out dancing and drinking” with her boyfriend, art gallery director Siniša Mačković.

Sevigny said that as she grew older and passed 40, she felt more motivated to get pregnant and realized that it would take more work to make it happen.

“It was just something that was supposed to happen, and in my early 40s, when it hadn’t, I was like, ‘I have to sort of actively try and make this happen’… and then I struggled for a while,” she said, via People.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Sevigny went on to say that she plans to figure out a balance between her home life and her work as an actress, saying she will be more careful about the jobs she takes.

“I’m going to have to work, but I think I’ll just have to pick and choose what that is, and hopefully it won’t be that far from home.”

Sevigny seems to be adapting to motherhood, saying in a September interview with WSJ Magazine that she is learning how to adjust to the chaotic scheduling of life with taking care of an infant. She told the outlet that she had always been good at time management and was proud of how well-organized she had been, but that changed quickly when her little one arrived.

“Since I’ve had the baby, I’m just like, I don’t know how anybody gets anything done. I have to cook for everyone, then clean, then feed him, then clean him,” Sevigny said.