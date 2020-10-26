Kim Lee Spreads Long Legs As She Leans Against A Bike While Wearing Bright Leggings And Bra Top

Instagram model, pianist, and DJ Kim Lee impressed her 520,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 26, saw the celebrity giving off some serious attitude with her legs spread while she rested on the seat of a bike.

Kim stood in a sultry pose in front of a blue wallpapered backdrop. This contrasted nicely with the bright red, orange, and pink outfit that she wore. A bike that featured intricately twisted handles was on top of some carpet that was also in a similar shade of blue as the walls. Kim rested against the seat of the bicycle with her legs spread.

The celebrity rocked a stunning bra top that plunged down low in the front, revealing some of her cleavage even though her long dark locks covered some of her chest. She teamed this with a matching pair of leggings that hugged her form and helped to show off her incredibly long legs in the striking pose. The high-waisted pants and crop top also highlighted the model’s washboard abs as she leaned away from the camera.

Her hair was straightened and parted to the side. It cascaded down over her shoulders as she pouted at the camera.

On her feet, Kim wore a pair of strappy white mules. She completed the look with a delicate gold bangle on one wrist.

As soon as Kim posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had already gathered more than 5,500 likes and plenty of comments from her avid fanbase.

“I love these shots! Kim, you’re such a beauty. Love straight hair on you too,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Such A Beautiful Photo!!! Kim Lee,” a fan declared.

“I want that outfit!!!” another user exclaimed.

“Slay Queen,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of the fire emoji at the end of their post for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the kissing and clapping emoji also got a lot of attention from her fans.

Kim often shows off her spectacular figure in her updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared some video content from a photoshoot she did for Esquire Magazine. Wearing a low-cut animal print one-piece bathing suit, the celebrity reclined in the bath while the photographer captured a variety of images.