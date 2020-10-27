Dwayne Johnson Posts Gym Video Covered In Blood After Workout Injury: ‘We Ain’t Playin’ Tiddlywinks’

On Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson demonstrated exactly how committed he is to his fitness routine by showing off an injury he received while working out.

In a video posted on Johnson’s Instagram, the Pain & Gain star ironically proved that there is some truth to the expression “no pain, no gain.” While throwing chains around for a drop set, the actor cut his own face deep enough to require stitches.

Johnson stated that the chains he was using weighed 50 pounds. He also made it clear that the injury wasn’t going to slow down his training at all.

Talking to his 201 million followers from the gym in a gray sleeveless hoodie, the Fast & Furious actor explained that things get intense in the “iron paradise”.

“We ain’t playing tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes,” Johnson continued with the same bravado he honed as one of the WWE’s star wrestlers.

He told his fans that these things happen and that in the gym you get “lumped up” sometimes, as shown by the trickle of blood and swelling at his left temple.

Johnson then wiped some off the blood off his face with his finger and tasted it.

“That’s good, that’s real good,” the action star commented, before grinning and showing his usual enthusiasm for training.

“Now back to work!” he declared with a laugh, ending the video.

Fans applauded his intensity and commitment in the post’s comments.

“Make this man president!” one follower wrote.

“Absolute BEAST MODE! #NoExcuses,” commented the West End actor Obi Ugoala.

Others called him inspirational and praised him for being a “savage.”

Johnson revealed last month that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19 but were already feeling better, per People. Over the past few days, he has been sharing several photos from the gym, proving that he’s back in fighting shape.

The former wrestler also showed off his softer side on Instagram earlier on Monday with a post for his beloved mother Ata Johnson’s 72nd birthday.

The video showed the Moana star bringing two cakes to his mother and youngest daughters. The family sang “Happy Birthday” before Jasmine, 4, made her family laugh by blowing out the candles early.

“Happy Birthday @atajohnson aka Mama Rock,” the father-of-three wrote in the caption.

“She’s a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness,” Johnson — whose father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, died in January of this year — continued.