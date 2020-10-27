Dwayne Johnson Posts Gym Video Covered In Blood After Workout Injury: ‘We Ain’t Playin’ Tiddlywinks’

On Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson demonstrated exactly how committed he is to his fitness routine by showing off an injury he received while working out.

In a video posted on Johnson’s Instagram, the Pain & Gain star ironically proved that there is some truth to the expression “no pain, no gain.” While throwing chains around for a drop set, the actor cut his own face deep enough to require stitches.

Johnson stated that the chains he was using weighed 50 pounds.

Talking to his 201 million followers from the gym in a gray sleeveless hoodie, the Fast & Furious actor explained that things get intense in the “iron paradise”. He told his fans that these things happen and you get “lumped up” sometimes, as shown in the trickle of blood at his left temple.

Johnson then wiped some off the blood off his face and tasted it.

“That’s good, that’s real good,” the action star commented, before grinning and showing his usual enthusiasm for training.

“Now back to work!” he declared.

Johnson revealed last month that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19 but was already feeling better, per People. Over the past few days, he has been sharing several photos from the gym, proving that he’s back in fighting shape.

The former wrestler also showed off his softer side on Instagram earlier on Monday with a post for his beloved mother Ata Johnson’s 72nd birthday.

The video showed the Moana star bringing two cakes toward his family’s dining room table where his mother was waiting with his youngest daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tia, 2, sitting beside her. The family began to sing “Happy Birthday” to Ata with the actor warning Jasmine to wait for her grandmother before blowing out the candles.

Unable to contain her excitement, Jasmine blew out the candles on the cakes as her father said, “Ask grammie!” Ata, meanwhile, laughed at her granddaughter’s joy.

“Happy Birthday @atajohnson aka Mama Rock. Beautiful birthday weekend as we all celebrated my mom’s big day,” the father-of-three wrote in the caption.

“We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what’s around the corner – so we do our best to treat every day for what it is – a true blessing. And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She’s a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness,” Johnson — whose father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, died in January of this year — continued.