New Alleged Hunter Biden Texts Suggest He Was Accused Of Being ‘Sexually Inappropriate With Children’

New text messages alleged to belong to Hunter Biden have been released by The Gateway Pundit. The heavily redacted conversations appear to show the Democratic presidential candidate’s son suggesting he was accused of being sexually inappropriate with an unnamed woman’s daughter.

According to the purported texts, the former Burisma board member is not allowed to be alone with the unnamed daughter. In another reported message from Hunter Biden to a family friend, he appears to claim that his mother has accused him of being “sexually inappropriate with children.”

The piece also posts images of messages suggesting that Joe Biden and his uncle were aware of his offspring’s purported sexually inappropriate behavior.

“In a text message sent to Hunter Biden from his Uncle Jim Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden’s brother, Uncle Jim shares that both he and former VP Joe Biden are upset with accusations of impropriety but they don’t believe them,” the report claimed. “Jim and Joe Biden want to discuss with Hunter so they can all get their stories straight.”

Elsewhere, an email to the now-imprisoned Devon Archer, who worked at Burisma with Hunter Biden, suggests that the Democratic nominee’s son is not allowed to be around the unnamed person without his father present.

As of Monday evening, the piece does not appear to be corroborated by any other media outlet. The presidential candidate’s campaign has yet to comment on the allegations.

A Joe Biden surrogate previously refused to claim whether the conversations covered in a New York Post report belonged to the presidential candidate’s child.

The recent slew of messages alleged to belong to Hunter Biden is purportedly part of a push from allies of Donald Trump to harm the head of state’s opponent ahead of the forthcoming election. The suspected data comes from a laptop reported to belong to the Democrat that was first covered in the previously mentioned New York Post report.

Per Politico, the “hard drive from hell” has sparked allegations that the former vice president’s son was profiteering off of business interests in China. Other purported photos and videos are alleged to show Hunter Biden involved in drug use and sexual acts — including minors.

The laptop was originally discovered by Trump associate Rudy Giuliani, which has shed doubt on the integrity of the findings. Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born businessman and former Giuliani associate who previously worked with the attorney to find dirt on the Bidens, claimed that pair first heard of the compromising information on May 30, 2019.

Recently, One America News Network anchor Jack Posobiec offered to show Mark Cuban — who has endorsed the Democratic Party’s nominee — the materials on the controversial laptop, to which the entrepreneur agreed. Cuban also asked New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, NBC News reporter Ben Collins, and American journalist Josh Marshall to come along.