Gabby Epstein Makes Pancakes In Thong Bodysuit And Apron

Gabby Epstein tantalized many of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, October 26, in her most recent update. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to post a video-clip in which she showed off her kitchen skills as she made pancakes in a skimpy outfit that left little to the imagination.

Epstein rocked a white bodysuit featuring a thong back that put her tight buns front and center. Its bodice featured vertical lines that flattered her figure and an underwire structure that accentuated her ample chest. The cups were covered in semi-sheer lace, which spiced things up further. Around her waist, she tied a matching apron with frills along the side edges.

The clip showed Epstein whipping up batter in a large glass bowl and featured a bag of white flour next to her on the counter. She was in an elegant kitchen with vintage props in the background.

Initially, Epstein faced the camera, but she then turned around to reveal the racy backside of her garment. As she did so, she took her hand to her mouth, seductively licking her finger. She finished off by running the back of her hand on her forehead, indicating she was tired from all the hard work.

In the background, Epstein played “I’m Cooking” by Kid Rich.

In the caption, Epstein asked her followers if their mothers had this same cooking apron. She credited the photographer simply known as Clint for the video.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within two hours, it has garnered more than 31,000 likes and upwards of 445 comments. They took to the comments section to joke along with her caption while also praising her sass and killer good looks.

“U wear it slightly better,” one of her fans raved.

“How did you get flour on your a** that’s the real question,” joked another user.

“Imagine coming home and seeing you baking in the kitchen! Be a lot of sick days off work [winky face] [laughing-crying emoji] look amazing!!!” a third admirer chimed in.

“So you believe in flouring your buns so they don’t stuck. I agree,” added a fourth fan.

Over the weekend, Epstein shared a slideshow that featured her in the same location, though she had on a different outfit. As The Inquisitr has written, she sported a two-piece bathing suit from Oh Polly, a brand she often partners up with. The bra tied in the middle into a bow that dangled against her stomach and had frills along the neckline. The bottoms had the same frills, and Epstein wore the sides high. The last photo showed three burned pancakes.