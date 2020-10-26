Casi Davis Lies In The Waves And Lets Water Cascade Over Her Curvaceous Buns

Instagram model Casi Davis wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent beach post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 26, saw the celebrity lying at the water’s edge as the waves crashed over her, highlighting her famous buns as she relaxed at the beach.

Casi appeared to be wearing a skimpy string bikini that did up in a bow at the back. The thong briefs sat high over her hips and, as she arched her back, her booty was thrust into the air and became the main focus in the video.

The model reclined on her stomach in the sand, her arms crossed in front of her face as she rested her head on them. Her long legs were hidden by the water. However, her admirers were only focused on one thing. As the waves washed over her, the camera captured stunning sparkles of sunlight that danced across not only the water but Casi’s body and on the sand as well.

As the wave splashed over her, Casi lifted her head slightly, her wet blond hair slicked back from her face as she did so.

She seemed to be alone on the beach as no one could be seen swimming off into the distance. However, some small boats could be seen on the horizon.

As soon as Casi posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within a mere two hours, the clip had already racked up more than 6,600 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Oh my God, Casi. Your body blows my mind, absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Lord those [buns] are floating devices… sheesh,” a fan joked.

“I like those sparkles,” another user stated in relation to the dappling of the sun on Casi’s ample rear.

“Live mermaid,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to fully capture how they felt about the clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the fire emoji. However, considering the content, the peach one also got a thorough working out as well.

Casi often shows off her enviable derriere when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a snap that showed her standing in front of a large mirror with a gilt frame. Wearing a tank top and matching thong briefs, her booty was once again the focal point in that update.