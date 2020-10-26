Colombian Model Sara Orrego Teases Fans In Red-Hot Bikini

Sara Orrego gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, October 26, when she uploaded a video that saw her clad in a stunning bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The post consisted of a video that mimicked the photo screen of a phone. It showed the Colombian model and influencer in front of a bright red wall close to an open window, which let in natural light. It started out with her turning on the camera before she leaned back, striking a powerful pose along the way. She kneeled on a brown couch, leaning her torso to one side while kicking her hips in the opposite direction.

Orrego was dressed in a bright red two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her pale skin. The top featured an underwire structure that pushed up against her chest, accentuating her cleavage, and included white details lining the bottom edges. She paired it with matching bottom with thin sides, which she pulled up high, baring her curvy hips.

Orrego wore her brunette hair dramatically swept to one side and styled in soft curls that fell over her shoulder.

Orrego added the song “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Fugees to the background of the video.

In the caption, Orrego explained that she experienced the golden from the window, which meant she had to capture a few shots, according to Google Translate.

The post has attracted more than 76,200 likes and over 665 comments in under a day, proving it was popular with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to praise Orrego’s beauty in several languages, showing she has fans all around.

“Where is it that all these gorgeous women hide that I never see them anywhere?” asked one user.

“I think my heart even stopped for 10 seconds, spectacularly beautiful emerald eyes,” replied another fan.

“The most beautiful thing my eyes have seen today [heart-eyes emoji] Beautiful body,” chimed in a fourth user.

“Omg it’s unbelievable how incredible you are,” added a fourth follower.

Orrego occasionally sports swimsuits on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an image in which she rocked a one-piece swimsuit during a trip to the coast. She noted in the caption that she missed going to the beach, which had been closed in Colombia amid the lockdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She stood in front of a tree, lifting her arms above her head as she looked forward.