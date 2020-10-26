‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Summer Loses It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 27, tease that Nick and Phyllis argue over the help she needs for The Grand Phoenix. Summer nearly agrees to forgive Kyle. Lola and Elena try for a girls’ night out, but things go a bit sideways.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) attempts to help Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) with her money woes, and it backfires, according to SheKnows Soaps. Phyllis gets word from Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) shell company that she needs to provide financials. Nick wants to make the whole thing go away, though, so he offers to buy out Victoria. Phyllis refuses to allow Nick to bail her out, though.

Instead, Phyllis uses some leverage she has against Billy (Jason Thompson) to get him to try to talk Victoria out of making her life miserable. Remember when Billy slept with Summer (Hunter King)? Phyllis does, and she ensures that Billy remembers too. Nobody else knows, though, and if Billy wants to keep it that way, then he’ll work on the mother of his children and get her to leave Phyllis alone.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Summer finds herself trying to make a difficult decision. She’s heartbroken over things with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Now that everybody officially knows she’s back in Genoa City, she goes back to her hotel room. Summer is stunned when she finds Kyle there. At first, she doesn’t appreciate his intrusion. However, Kyle insists that he will do whatever he can to prove his love for her.

When she finally calms down, Summer is incredibly touched by Kyle’s thoughtful gifts reminding her of their love story that began when they were children. Through all the drama of their families hating each other, somehow, these two always managed to find their way back together. Summer seems willing to reconsider, but then Kyle makes the mistake of bringing up his ex-wife, and Summer loses it.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) slept with Nate (Sean Dominic), and she ruined her relationship with Devon (Bryton James). Although Nate wants to have a relationship with her, Elena doesn’t feel the same way. She isn’t even sure what led her to sleep with Nate, and now she’s stuck facing the consequences of her actions.

Thankfully Elena found a place to live when Lola (Sasha Calle) invited her to stay at her place. Although Elena would really rather stay and wallow in her misery, Lola has other ideas. She wants them to celebrate their first night as roomies. Things start out great for these two as they get ready to enjoy a fancy night out on the town. However, it quickly goes downhill when they run into Lola’s ex.