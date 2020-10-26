Rachel Ward Flaunts Her Flawless Legs In A Tiny Pink Miniskirt & Patterned Tights

Blond beauty Rachel Ward surprised her 622,000 Instagram followers with her latest Instagram share, a sizzling double update in which she looked pretty in pink. The ensemble she wore was from a collaboration between the brand Misspap and Tia Lineker, whose Instagram pages she tagged in the caption as well as in the first slide. The pictures were taken in Manchester in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated.

Rachel flaunted her flawless figure in a high-waisted pink miniskirt that featured a twist detail at the front, drawing the eye to her curvaceous hips. The pale fabric stretched over her curves, draping her lower body in the chic look, and the hem came a few inches down her thighs. Her long legs remained on display in the outfit, and she accessorized with a pair of eye-catching printed tights with a subtle white letter pattern.

She rocked a matching set, pairing the miniskirt with a cropped blazer in the same feminine hue. The blazer had wide lapels that framed her neckline and sculptural shoulders that added a hint of drama. The material draped over her slender arms, and ended just an inch or so below her breasts, leaving a sliver of her toned stomach exposed.

Rachel kept the look simple, accessorizing with a quilted black leather bag with a mixed leather and chain strap slung over her shoulder. Her blond locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest and back in voluminous curls. She leaned against the wall of an industrial-looking building outdoors, staring at the camera with her lips parted seductively.

For the second slide, she turned so she was facing the camera directly, and had both hands by her sides. The ensemble managed to highlight her fit figure without clinging too tightly. She paired the images with a cheeky caption and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 5,100 likes within two hours. It also racked up 133 comments from her audience.

“Rachel you are looking gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Can you teach me how to look like you please,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So unreal, love this look,” a third fan chimed in, captivated by Rachel’s fashionable attire.

“Oh wow,” another commented, followed by a single flame emoji, struck nearly speechless by the blond beauty.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel thrilled her audience with a sizzling trio of shots in which she rocked a feminine mini dress with puffed sleeves and a lace-up embellishment on the front. The look was inspired by Princess Aurora from the animated flick Sleeping Beauty.