Ariana James Flaunts Gym-Honed Glutes In Tight Bodysuit

Ariana James served a killer look on Sunday, October 25, with a hot new post that saw her sporting a skintight bodysuit that put her enviable body front and center, particularly her gym-honed booty.

The Colombian fitness model shared a two-part slideshow that featured her in a bedroom decorated with fairy lights on the wall. In both, she posed with her back turned to the camera, putting her tight glutes fully on display. For the first, Ariana turned her head to glance at the viewer, allowing her lips to hang open while maintaining her eyes fierce.

Ariana had on a tight one-piece boasting a sky-blue and white tie-dye print. The garment featured short bottoms, whose hemlines sat just below her backside, outlining her incredible figure. The bottoms also had a ruched detail along the back that further emphasized her glutes.

Ariana wore her jet-black hair parted slightly on the left and styled down in perfectly straight strands that fell to her derriere. She rocked bright pink lipstick and accessorized her look with a pair of oversized aviator-style glasses.

In the caption, Ariana shared how she was spending her Sunday, noting that she recorded new content in the morning, then went to the gym, followed it by eating oven-baked empanadas and finished off the day by watching Bates Motel on Netflix, according to a Google translation. She asked her fans to share how their own day was going.

In under a day, the post has attracted nearly 100,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments. Her admirers used the occasion to interact with Ariana, telling her how much she motivates them and also sharing how good she looks.

“I look at your entire process to get motivated to start the week with full energy. You are my total inspiration on Sundays,” one of her fans raved.

“I went to church, ate with my boyfriend and now we are watching Netflix [heart-eyes emoji] loveuuuu my Ari!!” replied another user.

“You are my example Ari. I love your content,” a third follower added.

“I want to be like you, that’s why I train harder,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Ariana is well known among her fans for sharing photos that showcase her bod as a way to motivate them to lead more active lifestyles. Last week, she uploaded a couple of snapshots in which she sported a pair of barely there jean shorts that were designed to resemble a wide skirt, as The Inquisitr has written. It sat low, showing off her tight stomach, and she teamed it with a bright yellow cropped top featuring a romantic off-the-shoulder neckline.