Bri Teresi Stuns Fans In Very Revealing Swimsuit: ‘Slightly Sexier Borat’

Bri Teresi gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to help them start off the week on the right foot on Monday, October 26, when she shared a racy — but funny — post in which she impersonated a “slightly sexier” version of Borat, the character of the popular comedy film by the same name.

The video captured Teresi — who is best known for her work with Guess and for being featured on Maxim — striking a series of poses in front of a large rock. The clip was taken during a bright, sunny day in Lake Tahoe, as she revealed in response to a question in the comments section.

Teresi faced the camera while showing off both sides of her body, using the rock for support. She playfully swept her hair from side to side, allowing her blond strands to fall against her neck and shoulders.

Teresi sizzled in a turquoise one-piece bathing suit made from a shiny fabric that glistened against the bright sun. The front consisted of two pieces of fabric wide enough to cover her breasts, leaving most of her chest on display, including plenty of sideboob. It featured a clasp in the middle that kept the two sides in place.

The suit resembled the neon green “mankini” worn by Sacha Baron Cohen in the 2006 mockumentary, and Teresi used the comments section to joke that this was her take on Borat.

The post has garnered more than 4,200 likes and over 200 comments within an hour of going live. Her fans wasted very little time in telling Teresi what they thought of her characterization of the character. They also used the opportunity to gush over her killer looks.

“Omg you’re so beautiful and sexy id love to have you in my life,” one user wrote.

“I prefer this version any damn day,” replied another fan.

“Amazing color on you Bri, I love your hot bikini,” a third admirer chimed in.

” You are so Amazing love how you wear that swim ware [string of red hearts and heart-eyes emoji] Great modelling,” raved a fourth fan.

Teresi is known for her racy Instagram posts, though she often also shows off her glamorous side. Over the weekend, she uploaded a photo that saw her sporting a white coat by Guess, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She tied the jacket tightly around her waist and posed with her hands in the pockets. She paired it with a matching white dress that outlined her shapely legs. Its low neckline put her famous cleavage on display.