Demi Rose Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Unbuttoned Kimono While Posing On A Bed

On Monday, October 26, British model Demi Rose Mawby started off the workweek by uploading a series of sizzling snaps for her 15 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photos, the 25-year-old posed on a bed with a white duvet and matching pillows in a white-walled room. A window with horizontal blinds can be seen in the background.

Demi opted to wear a short blush-colored kimono adorned with an intricate pattern. The garment had been unbuttoned, allowing her audience to get a good view of her ample cleavage. The robe also showcased her lean legs and curvaceous hips. The model finished off the sexy look with numerous rings.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in what appears to be a low bun.

The first image showed Demi lying on her side, using one of her hands to prop herself up. She touched her leg and focused her attention on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by lowering her arm, as she looked away from the photographer.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her “kimono.” Demi also tagged professional photographer Loan Love in the body of the post, suggesting that she took the pictures.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 130,000 likes. Quite a few of Demi’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!” wrote one fan.

“Hot like always baby,” added a different devotee.

“The hottest girl for ever [sic],” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red rose, heart-eyes, and flower emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Demi has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore an animal-print two-piece swimsuit that featured a plunging top and side-tie bottoms. That post has been liked over 480,000 times since it was shared.