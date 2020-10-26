WWE Rumors: Update On Company’s Plans For ‘WrestleMania 37’ Main Event Following ‘Hell In A Cell’

At Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Randy Orton won his 14th world title by defeating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. As a new report suggests, it still appears likely that “The Viper” will hang on to the belt until WrestleMania 37, where he will defend it against Edge.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Dave Meltzer noted on Monday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that based on the results of Hell in a Cell, he was “given the impression” that the promotion is still planning to have Orton and Edge fight for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. This comes three months after Meltzer reported that the two veterans will likely resume their rivalry — which was interrupted when Edge tore his triceps at Backlash in June — at the company’s biggest event of the year. At that time, the combat sports journalist also wrote that both men will be facing off in an I Quit match to underscore the intense nature of their feud.

On the other hand, Meltzer speculated that it’s also possible Orton might only have a brief reign as WWE Champion.

“Orton’s been great. I think Orton as a short-time champion right now can be great but you can’t build this thing around Randy Orton. It’s a step backwards and they may be doing that because they take a lot of steps backwards.”

According to Sportskeeda, the second scenario could still allow the two Monday Night Raw superstars to blow off their feud with a deciding third contest at WrestleMania 37, given how such a match doesn’t necessarily require a belt to be on the line.

Should Orton lose the belt before next year’s edition of the “Show of Shows,” there’s a possibility it might come by way of a cash-in from The Miz, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase from Otis at Hell in a Cell. According to Wrestling Inc., Miz stressed in his post-match promo that he plans to make the most out of his guaranteed title shot. He also referenced the fact that during his first stint as Mr. Money in the Bank in 2010, he cashed in on Orton to win his first-ever world championship.

Orton vs. Edge isn’t the only high-profile contest that might take place at WrestleMania 37. In recent weeks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns had been teasing a possible dream match at the event, though as The Inquisitr reported, rumors have hinted that movie companies are concerned that Johnson might sustain a serious injury if he returns to the squared circle.