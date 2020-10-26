Yovanna Ventura Rocks A Black Lace Bodysuit As She Flaunts Her Cleavage & Long Legs

Yovanna Ventura took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to show off her killer physique in a new snapshot. She showcased all of her jaw-dropping curves while wearing a stunning piece of lingerie and her 5.3 million followers wasted no time in praising this look.

The brunette bombshell noted that this was a garment from the Italian fashion line Intimissimi. The black bodysuit had wide straps over the shoulders and scalloped edges. The deep V-neck showcased quite a bit of cleavage and the overall fit beautifully highlighted Yovanna’s hourglass curves.

The cut of the garment provided quite a bit of modest coverage over Yovanna’s hips. The lace fabric clung to her slim waist and was perfectly tailored for her figure from top to bottom.

Yovanna directly faced the camera in this snap. She looked toward the photographer with a sultry expression on her face as she exuded loads of confidence. She let one hand gently graze her upper hip and the other seemed to tug slightly at the fabric on her hip.

The 24-year-old model had her brunette tresses swept over her head and the long, straight locks tumbled over one shoulder. Yovanna seemed to go entirely without any additional accessories, in this case, keeping everybody’s focus entirely on the sexy bodysuit.

The backdrop of this picture was a basic white background, meaning that there was nothing to distract people from Yovanna and the alluring piece of lingerie. She kept her caption quite simple as well, posting just two heart emoji and a very basic description of what she wore. It looks as if her millions of followers didn’t need anything more.

More than 37,000 likes and 220 comments came in from fans in an hour. Quite a few people relied on flattering emoji to show their love for this sexy vibe of Yovanna’s, but the written comments were equally as positive.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one fan wrote.

“One of my favorite women on the gram! Such a sweetheart!” another declared.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a follower praised.

“beautiful is an understatement,” someone else noted.

This was not the first time that Yovanna had showcased a sexy ensemble from the Intimissimi line. About a month ago, she flaunted her fit physique while wearing a lacy bra and panty set from the Italian line.

In that previous post, Yovanna chose an ivory-colored bra and matching panties. Both garments had beige lace detailing that added a feminine touch and the model’s followers thought she looked absolutely perfect in the ensemble.

That set of snapshots ultimately received more than 70,000 likes. Judging by the intense response Yovanna’s new post has already received, this new photo may garner even more love.