Abby Dowse Flaunts Ample Assets In An Emerald Green Bra & Matching Panties: ‘Love Me Some New Lace’

Abby teased her followers by tugging at her panties as the image was captured.

Abby Dowse turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Monday when she flaunted her ample assets in another smoking hot new photo. The image hit her feed just moments ago but has already been showered with love by many of her 2.5 million followers.

The 30-year-old dazzled fans as she went scantily clad for the steamy shot in nothing more than a skimpy bra and panties from Lounge Underwear. The undergarments were made of an emerald green lace material with an intricate floral design that popped against her deep, allover tan.

Abby looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her voluptuous chest in a sexy balconette bra. The piece featured a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage, which was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups. It had thin straps as well that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders, and a satin logo band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

The Aussie hottie also sported a pair of panties in the bright green hue. The semi-sheer garment showed off the model’s curvy hips thanks to its daringly high-cut style that simultaneously showcased her shapely thighs. It also had a unique, wrap-style waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Abby appeared to be in her living room as she posed for the steamy shot, which was furnished with a plush white couch, tall lamp, and a round mirror. She stood directly in front of the camera with her legs spread slightly apart as she tugged at the lacy straps of her panties in a teasing manner.

Most of her face remained out of the image, though her plump lips were still visible at the top of the frame. They were pursed in an alluring manner, giving the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

In the caption, Abby noted that she was loving the “new lace.” Her followers seemed to be keen on the ensemble as well, as the shot has amassed nearly 9,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the blond bombshell with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping upload.

“Looks fantastic on you,” one person wrote.

“You have an amazing body,” praised another fan.

“As impossible as it sounds, I don’t think I’ve ever seen you in green before. Looking absolutely incredible,” a third follower remarked.

“Gorgeous beyond words,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. In another recent share, the social media star showed off her smooth legs as she rocked a pair of pink satin pajamas. The slinky bedroom look proved to be another hit, racking up over 36,000 likes and 732 comments to date.