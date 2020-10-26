Alexandra Daddario Goes Topless On Instagram While Giving Followers A Cheeky View From Behind

Alexandra Daddario shared a steamy new picture to her Instagram timeline on October 26. The Baywatch actress gave her followers quite the eyeful after she snapped a photo of herself fresh from an adventure in the ocean. The 34-year-old posed on a balcony with a cloudy blue sky behind her, but it wasn’t the backdrop that left her fan’s jaws dropping.

The True Detective star went topless in the sexy new picture, posing from the side. Alexandra covered her chest with her hands, showing off a little bit of sideboob to the camera. She wasn’t completely nude in the photo, however, as she sported high-waisted swimsuit bottoms which gave her followers a cheeky view of her rump. The bathing suit bottoms were tri-colored featuring a color block pattern of lavender, pink and blue.

Alexandra looked directly into the camera with a fierce gaze. Her medium-length dark locks hung down just past her shoulders and had the perfect beachy wave. She noted in her caption she had just gotten done snorkeling, and the salty wear gave her hair an effortlessly chic style.

The post immediately began raking in the likes, especially since it’s not a normal pic for Alexandra to share on her timeline. In under half an hour the hot image had over 700,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

Admirers of the photo left a plethora of emoji in the comments section, which ranged from the fire symbol to the heart-eyed smiley face. Other Instagram users decided to spell out their sentiments, which included a proposal or two.

“This is me formally asking for your hand in marriage. Alexandria [sic] Daddario will you marry me?” one fan asked.

“Your single im single whats up lol,” another added.

“No words, only emotions,” a third user wrote.

“We already saw them dont need to hide them lol,” another wrote of the star covering up her chest.

The actress famously went topless in True Detective Season 2 during an intimate scene with Woody Harrelson.

This is the first time Alexandra has posed in a swimsuit on social media since August. At first glance in the old pic, she looked like she was completely nude until further inspection proved she was wearing a skin-tone bikini. That post was one of the actresses most popular to date bringing in well over one million likes, on top of thousands of comments.

Bathing suit photos are not the norm for Alexandra, despite what her 17.6 million followers might want. Her timeline is traditionally reserved for photos of her dog, Levon, or fun times spent with family and friends.