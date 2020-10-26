Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Incredible Curves In Blue Lingerie Set By The Pool

Lauren Dascalo showed off her incredible curves in a new Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The blond babe shared a steamy duo of photos on her feed that showed her rocking a royal blue strappy lingerie set as she posed by the pool. Her barely there ensemble left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her stunning physique.

The images showed Lauren leaning against a set of white-framed glass doors in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. An in-ground pool could be seen in the reflection, surrounded by a brick patio and a wall of green shrubs. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the sun highlighted the model’s tan skin.

Lauren looked incredible in a see-through demi-cut bra with cups made of vertical underwire pieces and a floral lace trim. The top pushed her ample cleavage up and out, while her underboob was on show beneath the wire.

Lauren’s flat stomach was on display between the top and a matching garter belt wrapped tightly around her hourglass figure as straps hung loosely from its corners. Finally, beneath the belt, she sported a sheer thong that dipped low into the front of her waist. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips to showcase her curvy booty and lean legs.

The influencer accessorized her outfit with a silver bangle. She wore her blond locks down in loose waves.

The first snap captured Lauren pressing her body against the door and arching her back in a way that accentuated her figure. She crossed her legs slightly and raised her arms as she gazed ahead thoughtfully. In the second shot, she turned around completely, giving fans a view of her plump backside.

In the caption, Lauren penned a few motivational words about organization and productivity.

The post was liked more than 17,000 times. It also received nearly 400 comments in an hour, mostly from fans who showered her with compliments.

“She got Ice on her wrist, and ice in her veins,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful in blue you blond angel,” another user added.

“So amazingly hot,” a third follower penned.

“What a hot and strong female,” a fourth person wrote.

Lauren always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She recently shared a collection of images in which she rocked a black bodysuits with lace shorts and a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.