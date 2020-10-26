‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: 5 Wild Moments To Watch For In Tuesday’s Episode

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 reveal that there will be five wild moments that fans will want to watch out for during the brand new episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will see the aftermath of the blackout and jailbreak play out when chaos begins to erupt all over Salem. One of the most shocking moments will come when Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) discovers that her son, Henry, has been kidnapped.

Fans watched on Monday’s episode as Clyde Weston (James Reed) tricked Allie into letting him into the apartment that she shares with her aunt, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). While he was inside, he snuck out with baby Henry in his arms.

Allie has no idea who Clyde is, so she didn’t become alarmed when he showed up at her doorstep. She believe him to work for the power company as they tried to restore electricity during the blackout. Once he was gone, and the lights were back on, Allie and Nicole were horrified to learn that Henry was missing. On Tuesday, the pair will quickly report the crime to the authorities.

It seems likely that police could show Allie photos of all three escaped convicts, including Clyde, Orpheus, and Dr. Rolf (William Utay), and that she would recognize Clyde as the kidnapper.

Meanwhile, Marlena will be desperate when she learns that Orpheus had Clyde kidnap her great-grandson. Orpheus is now blackmailing Marlena into helping his son, Evan Frears (Brock Kelly), be released from Bayview mental hospital.

Orpheus wants to use Marlena’s influence to have the admitted murderer released into her care so that he and his son can take off and leave Salem behind them for good, both living life outside the confines of their prisons.

Chris Haston / NBC

However, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will have other ideas for Orpheus. The two men will come face to face when John rushes to the aid of his beloved wife.

As John hopes to save Marlena, it appears that he and Orpheus will be in for an epic battle, and someone could get hurt. This is a huge risk for John, who only recently left the hospital after suffering a brain aneurism.

In addition, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will make a confession to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). He’ll tell the police officer that his father was in contact with him as the two scramble to help Marlena.

Finally, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will tell his mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) about Allie’s claims of rape against Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).